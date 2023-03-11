Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 491,360 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $516,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.73. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

