State Street Corp Has $1.99 Billion Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,340,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,190 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.44% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $1,990,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,056,000 after purchasing an additional 395,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after buying an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after buying an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,569,000 after buying an additional 695,648 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

