State Street Corp Sells 733,824 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,607,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 733,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 7.42% of Valero Energy worth $3,056,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

