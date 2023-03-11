State Street Corp Sells 733,824 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,607,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 733,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 7.42% of Valero Energy worth $3,056,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.