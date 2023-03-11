Status Market Capitalization Achieves $90.04 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Status has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $90.04 million and $2.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,970,966,745 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,970,966,745.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0232443 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,066,211.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

