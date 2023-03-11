StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.