StockNews.com Downgrades Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to Hold

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 809,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 153,800 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

