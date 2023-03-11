StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
iRobot Price Performance
IRBT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 261,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,320. iRobot has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that iRobot will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About iRobot
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
