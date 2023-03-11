StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

iRobot Price Performance

IRBT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 261,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,320. iRobot has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that iRobot will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

About iRobot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iRobot by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.