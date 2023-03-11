StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 4.4 %

JEF stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. 1,786,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,516. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,708,000 after buying an additional 146,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,113,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,012,000 after buying an additional 325,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.