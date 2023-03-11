StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NATI. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of National Instruments stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $55.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

