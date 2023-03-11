StockNews.com Upgrades Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to Hold

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

XHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

