Stokes Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 4,847 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 553.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 198.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 94,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLI opened at $71.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $76.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,639 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

