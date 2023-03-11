Stokes Family Office LLC Has $306,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after buying an additional 245,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,952,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,212. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

Shares of HSY opened at $237.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $244.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

