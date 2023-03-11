Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New $162,000 Investment in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ BSET opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $165.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

