Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 2,814 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.05% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 272,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 172,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 127,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $261,637.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,511.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LINC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

