Stokes Family Office LLC Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after acquiring an additional 133,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,051,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $158.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.21. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.54 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

