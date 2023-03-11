Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 61 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $207.27 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

