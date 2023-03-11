Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

