Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $288.55 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.68 and a 200 day moving average of $284.93.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

