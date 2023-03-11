Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the February 13th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 156,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,559. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.55. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 381,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 150.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

