Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the February 13th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 156,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,559. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.55. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $24.32.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th.
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
