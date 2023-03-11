Stratis (STRAX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.82 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002245 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $67.88 million and $2.82 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.71 or 0.07182536 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00070411 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00026596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00053558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,957,301 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

