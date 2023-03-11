Stratis Tops One Day Volume of $2.85 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $66.42 million and $2.85 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.54 or 0.07134118 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000911 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,949,003 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

