SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SUIC Worldwide Price Performance

SUIC opened at $0.38 on Friday. SUIC Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

About SUIC Worldwide

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of research and development, venture financing for, and investing in private enterprises and the public sector. It targets sectors that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence.

