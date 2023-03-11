Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $145.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

