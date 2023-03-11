Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $175.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

