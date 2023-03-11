Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.84.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

