Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Insider Activity

Republic Services Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $127.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

