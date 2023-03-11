Summit Global Investments Acquires 27,700 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDN. Citigroup raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 4.7 %

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:BDN opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $898.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.53%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 245.16%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.