Summit Global Investments Acquires 425 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 355.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a market cap of $596.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

