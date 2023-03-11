Summit Global Investments Acquires 7,643 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Knowles were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 204,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 157,948 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,145,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,827,000 after acquiring an additional 111,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 97,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,556 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Stock Performance

KN stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Knowles had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.