Summit Global Investments Buys 2,220 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 262.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $134.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.14. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 38,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.62 per share, with a total value of $4,918,042.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,507,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,729,697.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

