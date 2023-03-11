Summit Global Investments Buys New Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $81,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delek US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $23.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.