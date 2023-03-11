Summit Global Investments Has $615,000 Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.06% of Merchants Bancorp worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $92,976.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.