Summit Global Investments Increases Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Rapid7 were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1,235.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 272,701 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rapid7 by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,662,000 after acquiring an additional 160,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $42.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $118.25.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RPD shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

