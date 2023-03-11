Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.10% of Esquire Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESQ. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 67.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,745.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Esquire Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $39.30 on Friday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Esquire Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.