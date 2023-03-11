SushiSwap (SUSHI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64.80 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00005228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $236.24 million and $64.80 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

