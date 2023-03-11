SushiSwap Trading Down 9.6% This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $237.50 million and $57.14 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00005194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

