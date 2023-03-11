SVB Leerink Weighs in on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $236.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 538,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $13,990,000. Antara Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 1,698,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 702,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 872,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

