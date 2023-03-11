Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Symrise Stock Performance

Symrise stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. Symrise has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Symrise from €107.00 ($113.83) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

About Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

