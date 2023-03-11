Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.6% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 30.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Target by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 34.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.18. 2,754,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

