Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Trading 2.8% Higher

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.49. 10,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 10,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.12 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

