TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $65.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.05.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Shares of TRP stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in TC Energy by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 60.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355,601 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $610,033,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.
TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.
