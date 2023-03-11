TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.20.
TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of TCRR stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.90. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.
About TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
