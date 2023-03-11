TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.44

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.44 and last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 46897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40.

In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $113,957 over the last three months. 8.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 920,518 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,962,000 after buying an additional 346,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 217,298 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 181,796 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

