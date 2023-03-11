TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) vs. Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Critical Contrast

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELA Bio and Neuronetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $29.46 million 6.57 -$33.28 million ($2.86) -3.53 Neuronetics $65.21 million 1.32 -$31.19 million ($1.38) -2.30

Neuronetics has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

TELA Bio has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TELA Bio and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Neuronetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

TELA Bio currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 71.62%. Neuronetics has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 204.94%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Neuronetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -112.49% -321.48% -67.06% Neuronetics -56.99% -56.07% -30.39%

Summary

Neuronetics beats TELA Bio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. The company markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon, and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

