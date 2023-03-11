Tenset Self Reported Market Cap Hits $110.29 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a market cap of $110.29 million and $181,766.58 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00003058 BTC on exchanges.

About Tenset

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,476,687 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

