Tether 24 Hour Volume Tops $71.52 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $72.48 billion and approximately $71.52 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 73,141,766,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,074,498,292 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

