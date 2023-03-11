Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 746,100 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 539,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,864 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,782 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 114,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 55,388 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tetra Tech Trading Down 3.3 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $133.17 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $169.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

