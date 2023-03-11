Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $925.18 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $925.18 million and $30.26 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006265 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004064 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 951,467,442 coins and its circulating supply is 930,187,240 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

