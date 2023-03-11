The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Jonathan Skelly Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,839.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $22.35 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.61.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of AZEK

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in AZEK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in AZEK by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AZEK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in AZEK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

