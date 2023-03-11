The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Down 3.8 %

CGABL opened at $16.50 on Friday. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40.

